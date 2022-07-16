Pocatello man gets rider for distributing child porn

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to downloading and uploading images of nude children has been sent on a rider.

As part of a plea agreement, 31-year-old Liam Arthur Rollins pleaded guilty to two felony counts of distributing child pornography. In exchange, an additional 12 counts of the same offense were dismissed.

Following his change of plea, Rollins was entered into the rider program with an underlying prison sentence of five to 15 years by District Judge Javier Gabiola.

A rider program is where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

Rollins was arrested in November following a months-long joint investigation that included the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Pocatello police and the Bonneville and Bannock County sheriff’s offices were also involved.

During questioning, Rollins admitted to uploading and downloading around 30 nude images of children as young as 2 years old.

In addition to the rider, Rollins was ordered to pay $3,191 in fines.