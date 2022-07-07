Police ask for help finding mother and daughter last seen before camping trip

CALDWELL — Police are asking the public for help in finding a mother and daughter who disappeared last week before a camping trip.

Dawna Faye Roe, 51, and Gabrielle Michelle Roe, 16, were last seen on June 30, according to the Caldwell Police Department. They were headed out for a camping trip in a light blue 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate number 2CVE942. The vehicle was last seen on Westbound I-84 near Fruitland.

Dawna is 5’10” and weighs 140 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gabrielle is 4’07” and weighs 80 lbs. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is a concern for both of their safety and they ask anyone with information to contact Caldwell Police Det. Bridget Kernan at (208) 455-4516 or your local police.