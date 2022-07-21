Registration now open for Idaho’s Heritage Conference

POCATELLO — The fourth Biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference is coming to Pocatello in September.

The four-day event, hosted every other year by the Idaho Heritage Partners and the City of Pocatello, will allow attendees to explore the history, anthropology and archeology of the Gem State, according to a news release.

“Idaho’s Heritage Conference was created to engage statewide partners in preservation, history, museums and archaeology in a cross-discipline conference that would allow for collaboration, inspiration, and networking,” a synopsis on the conference website reads. “Whether you are an archaeologist, teacher, student, community leader, museum professional or volunteer, amateur preservationist, or simply a local history buff, we invite you to attend.”

“We are so excited to have the conference hosted here in Pocatello and excited for the attendees to find out more about the Heritage here in Pocatello,” city spokeswoman Marlise Irby told EastIdahoNews.com.

Among the 30 planned breakout sessions are tours of Fort Hall, the Oregon Trail west of the reservation, local museums and Pocatello’s many houses of worship.

Main Street in Downtown Pocatello. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Each tour will be guided by experts in a particular tour’s field — including Randy’L Teton, the ShoBan Tribes spokeswoman and the model used by the U.S. Mint for the Sacagawea dollar coin. A complete list of the breakout sessions can be found here.

The event will begin Monday, Sept. 19, at the Bannock County Museum and Fort Hall Replica at 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs. It will include a Pioneer Festival with demonstrations, entertainment, activities and pioneer food.

The kick-off event is open to the public. To attend the additional events, though, you must register here.

Discounted early-bird registration — of $99 — is open through July 31. Scholarships for attendance are available here.