Rexburg pawn shop considered a complete loss after fire

REXBURG — A local business is considered a complete loss after a fire took over the building and destroyed it.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 4:55 a.m. on Friday at 453 South Yellowstone Highway at Double D’s Pawn.

According to a news release, fire crews found smoke coming from the eaves of the pawn shop. Due to unsafe conditions, crews were forced to do a defensive attack on the fire. The release said that the majority of the smoke that was seen by the community was due to the dense storage of vehicle tires and merchandise in the interior of the building.

Courtesy Madison Fire Department

No one was inside of the building at the time and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to two adjacent structures.

There was 25 personnel working the scene of the fire including the Rexburg Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Roads in the area near the fire were closed off for some time.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the public with all the road closures in the area,” Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child said. “These closures allowed for a safer fire ground operation. Additionally, we encourage all businesses to review their fire plans in the event of an emergency.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews will remain on the scene into Friday evening to work on hot spots and flare-ups.