Sonic Drive-In off Yellowstone Highway remains closed after fire in March

IDAHO FALLS — A local fast food restaurant that’s been closed for nearly four months due to a fire, has no confirmed date for reopening yet.

The Sonic Drive-In that has been closed since March is located on 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.

“While we look forward to reopening our drive-in to serve our guests in Idaho Falls as quickly as we’re safely able to do so, we don’t yet have a confirmed date for the reopening of the South Yellowstone Highway store. We’ll be sure to share an update on the reopening once timing is available,” said Brent Reams, a public relations manager for Sonic Drive-In.

An early morning fire at the fast-food restaurant on March 8 started in the kitchen fryers. The fire had spread up the walls and into the structure. According to a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, a Sonic employee had called dispatch reporting the fryers were on fire. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Yellow caution tape remains up and around the building since March when the fire broke out. The drive-thru menus have been taken down.

Sonic Drive-In off Yellowstone Highway. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com