Woman arrested for drug trafficking in Bonneville County

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 60-year-old Angelina Larae Norton Tuesday night after a traffic stop produced multiple illegal drugs in her vehicle.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., deputies observed Norton leave in a vehicle from a storage unit near Ammon Road and Lincoln Road that was about to be searched as part of an ongoing investigation. Deputies stopped the vehicle near Ammon Road and Greenwillow Lane after observing multiple traffic violations and identified Norton as a passenger.

A K-9 deputy arrived and used his dog to check around the vehicle, which indicated the presence of illegal drugs.

Several containers were located in the passenger area that Norton told deputies belonged to her. Inside those containers, deputies located approximately 25 grams of marijuana, 334 grams of methamphetamine, and 2 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms. Norton was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia on her person.

Norton was arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where she was booked for felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, possession of Psylocibin mushrooms, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies continue to investigate the activities related to the storage unit. No further information is available at this time.