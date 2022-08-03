3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position

BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway.

Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.

There is a process for selecting an interim sheriff which includes the Bingham County Republican Central Committee and the Bingham County Commissioners. Click here for a previous story that explains the process.

Bingham County Republican Central Committee chairman Dan Cravens told EastIdahoNews.com on Monday there are currently three people who have expressed interest in the sheriff’s position so far. One person is Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

In an interview with EastIdahoNews.com last week, Gardner said he would submit his name to the Republican Central Committee. Gardner has been effectively leading the office since November. He said the administration in the sheriff’s office has been great, and they have been keeping the ship pointed in the right direction.

“It’s taken all of the employees at the sheriff’s office to work through this trying time, and it’s a collaborative effort, and we’ve all managed to keep morale up as best as we can,” Gardner said in the interview.

As chief deputy, Gardner will act in the sheriff’s absence until the role is filled.

The Bingham County Republican Central Committee has 15 days from Monday to submit names to the county commissioners for a new interim sheriff.

“Over 20 Bingham County Republican precinct committeemen will select three nominees to be considered by the Bingham County commission,” said Cravens.

Cravens expects that the three names will be submitted sooner than Aug. 15. Once the names are submitted, the Bingham County Commissioners will appoint a sheriff.

Cravens is encouraging anyone interested in the Bingham County Sheriff position to apply with a resume and cover letter. They need to reside in Bingham County. If people have questions or want to reach out about the position, he said to email him ldcravens2000@aim.com