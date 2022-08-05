Ammon Days hot air balloon event postponed due to weather

AMMON — A hot air balloon event originally planned to kickoff Ammon Days Friday night has been postponed due to weather.

Instead of being the kickoff event, “Ammon Glow” will now be the grand finale of Ammon Days on Saturday. The five hot air balloons will glow and be attached to the ground. The hot air balloons will then liftoff on Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

According to the city of Ammon’s Facebook page, Ammon Glow will still be at the same time from 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and at the same place at McCowin Park north field.

Ammon Glow event information. | Courtesy City of Ammon

Late night Glow Swim at the pool information. | Courtesy City of Ammon

Ammon City Swimming Pool is allowing special access into the pool Saturday night, so kids will be able to play in the pool and watch the hot air balloons glow. All existing reservations for the Glow Swim will be honored.

Ammon Days will be held rain or shine on Saturday. It’s a free event beginning at 9 a.m. at McCowin Park packed with fun activities, including swimming, vendors, food, entertainment, games, prizes, a car show, and more.