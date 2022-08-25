Brief outage planned for Idaho Falls Fiber

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Fiber will be conducting emergency maintenance on the network during the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

During the hours of 12 to 5 a.m. on Aug. 25, there will be a brief outage of up to an hour on the network as Fiber crews conduct the work. The temporary outage is planned for this time to minimize any inconvenience for our customers.

The outage is necessary to improve consistent performance across the network for our customers. Idaho Falls Fiber remains committed to providing the best customer service.

We apologize if this causes any inconvenience.

