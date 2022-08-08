Dick’s Sporting Goods opening this week in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A long-awaited sporting goods retailer will open in Idaho Falls this weekend with prizes for many who help them commemorate the event.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening a new store at the Grand Teton Mall at 2240 East 17th Street and will be offering exclusive deals as well as holding raffles throughout the weekend for new customers to celebrate the new store.

The store will be officially open on Friday, Aug. 12. They will be holding their grand-opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and on 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Throughout the grand opening weekend, there will be a variety of in-store celebrations and giveaways, including mystery gift cards to the first 100 adults in line each day. One lucky winner will receive a $500 gift card.

They will also be holding Dick’s Grand Challenge, which will include photo ops, agility courses, trivia, games and more.

There will be a live DJ Booth on Friday and sweepstakes entries during all three opening days.



At the new location, customers can expect to find exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the company’s own private brands, such as DSG, VRST and CALIA, as well as popular national vendors like Nike, Adidas, YETI, The North Face, Callaway and Free People.

Visit dickssportinggoods.com/IdahoFalls, for full details on the grand opening, including giveaways and promotions.