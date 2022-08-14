Girl airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades

SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.

The girl has “extensive injuries” that aren’t life threatening, Lovell says. She reportedly has multiple broken bones.

Bonneville County deputies assisted Swan Valley paramedics in loading the girl onto an Air Idaho Rescue helicopter. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.