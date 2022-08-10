McCammon man who brandished a gun during a road rage incident has reached a plea agreement

POCATELLO — A man who flashed a gun at another vehicle while driving on Interstate 15 near Pocatello has agreed to plead guilty to aggravated assault.

Robert Craig Law, 54, will plead guilty to the felony charge, court documents show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss a second felony charge of aggravated assault and a persistent violator enhancement.

RELATED | McCammon man facing two counts of aggravated assault over road rage incident

Law was arrested in January 2021 after two men in a work vehicle called police and reported a road rage incident where Law pointed a handgun at them.

Pocatello police located Law’s vehicle a short time later. Asked if he had pointed a gun at another vehicle, Law first told the officers he had gestured at them with his hand. But after a brief conversation, he admitted he had pointed a gun.

Law told officers that he became “aggravated, upset” after being tailgated on the interstate. He said he “overreacted” and flashed the gun.

According to the plea agreement, the prosecutor will recommend a suspended sentence and probation.

Law is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Aug. 22.