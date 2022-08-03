New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV.

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road.

The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.

A year-long public planning process culminated with the approval of a comprehensive plan to connect the trails along the greenbelt to other existing trails that run parallel to the canal.

The city celebrated the completion of a three-mile stretch of paved trail in August 2021 that extends from Community Park and north to Garfield. A paved bike trail is also being planned on a mile-long section of the canal near Grove Lane off Sunnyside Road.

City spokesman Eric Grossarth says the mile-long trail along Meppen Canal provides an important link from the east side of Idaho Falls to other neighborhoods, businesses, schools and other paths. The city believes it’s an integral piece in the goal of making the trail system a reality.

Its proximity to a large amount of the Idaho Falls population will result in “a welcome multi-modal transportation alternative for residents and visitors to Idaho Falls.”

It will require a crossing at the Idaho Canal and pedestrian hybrid signal crossings at Woodruff and 1st Street.

Federal grants and city funds are being used to pay for this portion of the project.