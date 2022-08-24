Pocatello man gets rider after pleading guilty to grand theft

POCATELLO — A man who was originally charged with multiple felonies for using his boss’ business credit card has been sent on a rider.

Lance Turnbull, 39, was sentenced to the rider by District Judge Robert Naftz, court records show. He was also given an underlying prison sentence of five to nine years that he could serve if he fails to complete the rider program.

A rider program is where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo a variety of treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the rider, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

Turnbull was arrested and charged with a grand total of 11 felonies in January after he was tied to the fraudulent use of a business credit card belonging to his employer.

His employer called the Pocatello police on Dec. 14, reporting that the company card was missing and eight fraudulent purchases had been made with it. Those purchases amounted to a total of $424.31.

Turnbull was confronted by his employer, police reported. He admitted to using the card and agreed to repay the total stolen from the account.

After being charged with eight counts of fraudulent use of a bank card, possession of a stolen bank card, grand theft and a persistent violator enhancement, Turnbull reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of that agreement, he pleaded guilty to grand theft. In exchange, all other charges were dismissed.

Turnbull has received 217 days of credit for time served toward his potential prison sentence. He has also been ordered to pay $718.10 in fees and fines.