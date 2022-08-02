Woman arrested, charged with 18 felonies after running from police

REXBURG – A burglary suspect wanted by police on multiple warrants has been caught and is now in custody.

Shae Lyn Gebert, 30, was caught by police after she allegedly asked a Madison County resident to help her hide from officers.

Gebert was charged with 18 felonies, including felony eluding, felony burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance, eight counts of felony possession of financial transaction Cards, felony possession of checks, five counts of felony misappropriation of a Personal ID, and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Rexburg on Wednesday for a report that a wanted suspect, identified as Gebert, was at their home within the last 10 minutes. The caller said Gebert told them she was “on the run from police” and “asked if she could stay there a few days.”

The caller said they told Gebert no, but she left some of her items at the house, including two pill bottles with someone else’s name on them. The pills were believed to be stolen during a burglary early that morning in Jefferson County, according to the police report.

Deputies found Gebert in her vehicle driving on Highway 33. When deputies tried to pull her over, Gebert allegedly “made a quick and evasive maneuver driving at a 45-degree angle towards 5000 West at a high rate of speed.”

Gebert reportedly caused an oncoming RV to “brake hard and avoid hitting the suspect vehicle.”

Deputies continued to follow Gebert and “observed a large dust cloud from the first driveway on the left.” They “pursued down the driveway and located the suspect vehicle parked behind a shed,” according to court documents.

Seeing that Gebert was no longer in the vehicle, police searched for her, believing she had run away. The owner of the house came out “with a frightened look and pointed towards the residence saying she went in the house, pointing at the door.”

Deputies surrounded the house and one of them saw Gebert come out. Officers told her to put her hands on a nearby truck and stop, but Gebert again tried to run. An arriving Rexburg police officer saw Gebert run across the highway into another yard and was able to catch her.

According to the police report, Gebert “was showing obvious signs of drug use by falling asleep.” She told deputies that she had used fentanyl the night before, and there may be some inside her vehicle on burnt tinfoil.

Rexburg police arrived with a K9-unit, who alerted to a positive identification of drugs in her car.

Police also found multiple stolen items, drug paraphernalia, burnt tinfoil containing a “dirty thirty” fentanyl pill, liquid hydrocodone, nine different items of bank cards with other people’s names and five different driver’s licenses that did not belong to Gebert.

Once caught by police, Gebert claimed she had diabetes, a brain tumor and epilepsy. Police records state that she then “began convulsing and was administered 4 mg of Narcan.” Deputies followed the ambulance as Gebert was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

While at the hospital, the assigned deputy called for backup because Gebert “had slipped out of her handcuffs and fled the room.” The deputy reportedly “had to physically restrain (Gebert) again and place her in handcuffs again.”

Though Gebert has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Gebert’s bond was set at $250,000 during her arraignment on July 28. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 3.