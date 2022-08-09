Woman found inside one of two vehicles stolen from towing lot gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman who stole multiple vehicles from a towing lot in May has reached a plea agreement.

Crystal Ann Midthun, 36, has pleaded guilty to felony charges of burglary, malicious injury to property and possession of a controlled substance as part of a plea deal, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed five other felonies and a persistent violator enhancement.

Pocatello police officers arrested Midthun after she was found inside one of two vehicles stolen from a towing lot on May 15.

Surveillance footage from the towing company showed two people climb the gate to the lot, then use a 2011 Dodge Ram and towing straps taken from one of the company’s tow trucks to pull the gate open. The people, which included Midthun, burglarized several vehicles on the lot, according to police reports, before leaving the lot with the Ram and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

The following day, police received reports Midthun had been seen using one of the stolen vehicles.

Officers found the Malibu at Midthun’s home. The driver’s side door had been spray-painted maroon. Midthun was found nearby, laying down inside the Ram.

Midthun was initially charged with eight felonies and a persistent violator enhancement. As part of the plea agreement, three counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and the enhancement were dismissed.

The agreement further stipulates that the prosecutor will recommend a prison sentence of five to 15 years. Midthun has also agreed to pay restitution for all charges, including those that have been dismissed. The restitution amount will be determined in court.

She is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Javier Gabiola at a Sept. 12 hearing.