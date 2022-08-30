Wyoming’s second case of monkeypox identified in Teton County

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming – The Cowboy State’s second case of monkeypox is confirmed in Teton County.

In a news release Monday, Dr. Alexia Harrist with the Wyoming Department of Health says an adult man contracted the virus, but there is “no increased risk … to the local community.”

Monkeypox is rarely fatal but it is unpleasant, painful and can cause serious illness in some people. Symptoms include a rash, fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.

“We want people to realize monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact and does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19,” Harrist says in the release.

Those who are susceptible include gay men, Transgender and nonbinary people assigned male at birth and prostitutes of any gender.

Harrist recommends several steps to help reduce the spread, including talking with intimate partners about symptoms and being aware of any new or unexplained rashes or lesions. Anyone with symptoms “should not have sex and should see a healthcare provider.”

Harrist also recommends limiting the number of sex partners to reduce the likelihood of exposure. Condoms may provide some protection against monkeypox, but may not prevent all exposures because the rash can occur in other areas of the body.

“While anyone can become ill with monkeypox, we specifically recommend vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and for people who may be more likely to get monkeypox based on how the current outbreak has been spreading,” says Harrist.

Vaccines are being provided by the federal government at no cost, but there may be a small administration fee.

Contact your public health office for more information.