Applications being accepted for Citizens Law Academy

IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar is pleased to announce and open the application process to accept students for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy.

The CLA is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, which includes the following ten counties: Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi, and Teton Counties.

The purpose of the CLA is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.

The CLA is open to anyone 18 years or older who has a high level of interest in our program. All applicants must fill out an application. Typically, 35 people participate in the Academy each year. The CLA program itself is staffed by volunteers from the legal community. This year’s presenters include:

Judge Dane Watkins, Seventh Judicial District Administrative; with Curtis Smith, a criminal defense attorney in private practice of the firm of Smith Woolf Anderson & Wilkinson and Alayne Bean, former Bonneville County Prosecutor

Justice Gregory Moeller, Idaho Supreme Court

Wendy Horman, Idaho House of Representatives District 30 Seat B

Judge Ryan Nelson, United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit

Judge Michelle Mallard, Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Judge

Marvin Smith, private practice attorney of the firm Hawley Troxell and with Craig Simpson, private practice attorney with Westmark Credit Union

Justice Roger Burdick, Idaho Supreme Court (Retired)

The classes will be held from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Idaho Falls. The classes begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and will continue each Wednesday thereafter for a total of seven consecutive weeks, with the last class being held on Nov. 16, and concluding with graduation. Participants are expected to attend all seven classes. Refreshments are served after each class.

This is an exclusive and unique experience to learn from and discuss legal matters with the most prominent judges and attorneys in the State of Idaho. All citizens of the 10 counties within the Seventh Judicial District are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply to this Fall’s Academy is Friday, Sept. 30.

If you have any questions or are interested in attending or applying for this year’s Academy, please contact Hyrum Erickson by email: herickson@rex-law.com.