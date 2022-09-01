Culver’s announces second restaurant in eastern Idaho

AMMON — Culver’s is expanding in eastern Idaho and opening a second location near Cabela’s in Ammon.

The new restaurant will be located at the corner of Hitt Road and Judy Street in Sandcreek Commons. It’s expected to open next year.

“We are delighted for Culver’s to join Sandcreek Commons,” said Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures, developer of Sandcreek Commons. “Culver’s is a wonderful addition to the many dining and shopping options already located within the shopping center.”

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Culver’s currently has over 870 locations in 26 states. The first Culver’s in Idaho opened in 2014 in Twin Falls by Eugene Smith, a fourth-generation Wisconsin dairy farmer who left agriculture and moved west to open a franchise.

“We’re excited to bring our family’s fourth location to Ammon,” said Eugene Smith in a news release.

Culver’s also has locations in Idaho Falls and Meridian. The quick-service restaurant is well known for its “fresh, never frozen burger” and creamy frozen custard.