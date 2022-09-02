Custodian who’s worked 20 years at the same school gets a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a custodian at an Ammon elementary school who has made a big difference in the lives of students and those she works with.

Here’s what part of the message said:

Patricia Bird is the janitor at Hillview Elementary. She works so hard and never takes a day off – even sick days. She sometimes works on only an hours sleep so the snow is clear from the sidewalks and the school is very clean. She is very kind, funny and the kids absolutely love her.

She started at Hillview 20 years ago and has been the janitor ever since. She gets up early in the morning to come plow the snowy sidewalks and parking lot. She then stays and cleans the school plus taking care of the kids at lunch.

She has touched my heart and many, many, many others.

We decided to pay Patricia a visit and thank her for all she’s done! Watch the surprise in the video player above.