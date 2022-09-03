Feeding Frenzy: Creamy Creations serving award-winning desserts at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is officially underway and EastIdahoNews.com is on a feeding frenzy.

This week, we’re giving you a glimpse of all the food the fair has to offer and today we’re at Creamy Creations, which is the second vendor on the right from the south entrance.

We sampled the Razza colada cake & shake, which is a piece of cake topped off with raspberry pie filling and pina colada whipped cream. The second dish is a raspberry cream cheese brownie.

Both treats are award winners this year. The cake & shake earned the “Best New Sweet” award and the brownie took home the “Fairest of them all” award in the “Entree & Sweet” category. The brownie has been on the menu for the last eight years.

Creamy Creations has a variety of food and dessert items available, which is beginning its 33rd year at the EISF. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. until the crowd goes home.

