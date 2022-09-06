Feeding Frenzy: Sweet Temptations tempting fair-goers with bakery sweets

BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is here, and with that, comes all of the yummy food you could imagine.

Sweet Temptations is serving up delectable baked goods as the locally-owned company has done for many years.

Owner Lacey Secrist tells EastIdahoNews.com that she sells thousands of cinnamon rolls and hundreds of pounds of cream cheese frosting every year at the fair.

“We basically bring a bakery to the Eastern Idaho State Fair,” says Secrist. “Everything that is made in my booth is made right here on the fairgrounds.”

One of the classics being served this year is the homemade cinnamon roll.

Homemade Cinnamon Roll from Sweet Temptations. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Secrist makes the dough fresh every morning and tops it with her homemade cream cheese frosting.

Another favorite coming back is the raisin and pecan cookie.

“Everyone always tells me that this reminds them of their grandma,” says Secrist.

Pan of raisin pecan cookies from Sweet Temptations. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The cookie is soft and buttery, and another dough that Sweet Temptations makes from scratch.

Lastly, a semi-newcomer after its fame last year, is the peach temptation.

The Peach Temptation from Sweet Temptations.| Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

This dish starts with pull-apart cinnamon sugar bread, more commonly known as monkey bread, topped with peaches, homemade cream cheese frosting, vanilla ice cream, and Sweet Temptations’ own caramel sauce.

All of these bakery items are sweet and delicious and perfect to snack on while walking around the fair this week.