Firefighters working to contain 34-acre blaze near Sawtell Peak

ISLAND PARK – Despite hot and dry conditions in Island Park Saturday, firefighters were able to get ahead of the blaze near Sawtell Peak and stomp out spot fires in the area.

The fire, which was reportedly at 40 acres Saturday morning, grew very little and crews have since determined the fire is only 34 acres, thanks to more accurate mapping. It remains only 5% contained, as of Sunday morning.

“The fire area will continue to see record heat and very dry conditions. The probability of finding additional spot fires is likely,” a news release from Caribou-Targhee National Forest says. “We will continue to identify and control spot fires. Aerial resources and a hose lay will be used to get water where it is needed on the ground.”

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning due to the hot temperatures and windy conditions in the area. A portion of the forest is closed because of public safety concerns. The closure area is identified in the map below.

“With the holiday weekend and events planned for Island Park, expect increased traffic and congestion along with fire traffic. Please be mindful of fire operations and adhere to closures to the Sawtell area,” fire officials say in a news release.

The lightning-caused blaze started Wednesday at 2 p.m. It is burning about a quarter mile from Sawtell Peak along Forest Service Road 24 in the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District. There have been no injuries, but communication infrastructure is at risk.

There are currently 143 firefighters on scene with six engines and three helicopters. Other resources include four scoopers and two water tenders.