Sawtell Peak Fire grows to 40 acres, 5% contained

ISLAND PARK – Day three of the Sawtell Peak Fire could prove challenging for firefighters with record heat and windy conditions in the forecast.

The lightning-caused blaze has grown to 40 acres since it started Wednesday and it is only 5% contained, according to a Saturday morning news release from Caribou Targhee National Forest. There have been no evacuations in the area and no injuries, but some communication infrastructure is at risk.

RELATED | Sawtell Peak Fire grows to 29 acres, 0% contained

The fire is burning trees and brush about a quarter mile from Sawtell along Forest Service Road 24 in the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District.

“The heavy amounts of down and dead timber have been challenging. Fuel moistures are extremely low. Across the entire fire area, spot fires caused by burning subalpine fir and other fuels have been the biggest challenge. Safety to firefighters is paramount,” fire officials say.

An infrared flight has been ordered to get a more accurate picture of the impact.

RELATED | Island Park Festival set for this weekend

The Island Park Festival is taking place this weekend near Sawtell Mountain Resort at the base of the mountain. It’s expected to bring a large crowd of people and firefighters are anticipating traffic congestion along with it. They’re reminding visitors about the burn ban that’s currently in effect throughout Fremont County and to be aware of fire operations and closures in the area.

Visit the forest’s website or Facebook page for information about closures and other restrictions.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE FIRE.

Forest damage near Sawtell Peak in Island Park. | Caribou-Targhee National Forest

White scooper plane at Henrys Lake Friday morning | Martha Wentzel