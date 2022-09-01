Sawtell Peak Fire grows to 29 acres, 0% contained
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
ISLAND PARK – The lightning-caused fire near Sawtell Peak in Island Park is now more than 29 acres.
Though the blaze is 0% contained, a news release from the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center Thursday morning says firefighters made a lot of progress during the initial attack Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were able to slow the rate of speed and “the proximity of Henry’s Lake as a water source for aircraft allowed for quick turnaround and an increased frequency of trips.”
“Aviation resources including helicopters, air tankers and scoopers were heavily utilized,” fire officials say. “Additionally, ground resources including engines and handcrews made good progress towards establishing an anchor point and getting around spot fires before they increased in size.”
The fire started Wednesday around 2 p.m. one-fourth of a mile from Sawtell Peak. It is primarily burning trees and brush in the area. No one has been hurt or evacuated, but communication infrastructure is at risk.
“Fire behavior is smoldering, creeping, torching and short-range spotting,” the news release says.
Officials aren’t sure when the fire will be contained.
Two crews are currently on scene, including an air attack crew. Resources include three engines, a type 3 helicopter and two scoopers.