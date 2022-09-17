Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO.

Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified.

“We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership and many contributions to our organization and community over these past several years, especially during a global pandemic that profoundly impacted how we work and live. The Chamber is in an excellent position as we look to the future, and Chip’s efforts are a major reason for this,” Chairwoman Sara Prentice says in a news release.

Schwarze has been the CEO since March 2017.

He was not immediately available for comment Saturday. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if he responds.

Former board chairman Steve Hunter will take over as interim CEO while the Chamber searches for a permanent candidate to fill the position.

“The board is confident that this position will attract many quality candidates, and we are determined to hire someone who can take our organization to the next level,” says Prentice.

Hunter served as chairman of the board of directors in 2018 and 2019. He also chaired the membership and programs committees and was a member of the executive committee for many years. He works at Idaho Falls Monuments at 3660 North Yellowstone Highway.

Prentice says Hunter has been one of the Chamber’s “most active ambassadors helping hundreds of local businesses hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies when opening their doors to the community.”

“We are thankful for his willingness to serve during this transition period,” she says. “We also want to thank our dedicated and talented Chamber staff, who remain committed to supporting local businesses.”

The Chamber invites input from the public during this time, including thoughts about the organization and what qualities they value in a CEO. Those who wish to weigh-in can email sara.prentice@inl.gov.