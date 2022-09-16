Idaho man sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO – Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

According to court records, Burton was arrested April 10, 2021, after deputies with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident in the City of Burley.

Deputies contacted the defendant and found that he was in possession of a loaded firearm. Defendant was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction. Defendant was originally indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2021. Defendant entered a guilty plea on May 5, 2022.

Burton was sentenced by the Honorable B. Lynn Winmill, District Court Judge, to federal prison on Sept. 14, and was ordered to complete three years of supervised release after his prison sentence is finished.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit, of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, which led to charges.