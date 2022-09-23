Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge.

Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.

An Idaho State Police trooper was informed by an anonymous source on July 21 that Reyes had gone to California to retrieve a “large quantity” of fentanyl pills, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Using his cell phone number, troopers were able to “ping” his location.

Around 4:30 p.m. on July 23, troopers received a ping showing Reyes on northbound Interstate 15 crossing the Utah-Idaho border.

A trooper stopped the silver 2017 Honda Accord Reyes was believed to be driving at the Pocatello Creek Road offramp for illegal window tint. As the trooper approached the Honda, they noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

Reyes was identified and arrested for an outstanding warrant connected to a possession of a controlled substance charge in Bingham County.

As they searched the vehicle, troopers found a large zip-top bag containing what they believed to be methamphetamine. Another bag was found in the trunk containing suspected amphetamine.

All suspected drugs were weighed and tested. The first substance returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine and weighed 15.3 grams. The second substance returned a presumptive positive for amphetamine and weighed 201.5 grams.

Reyes was taken to Bannock County Jail and booked. He is currently being held with no bond.

Though Reyes has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Reyes could face life in prison.

He is scheduled for district court arraignment before District Judge Rick Carnaroli on Oct. 17.