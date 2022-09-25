Local man dies after rollover crash on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred 10 miles east along Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police reports show a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Killean Taylor, 31, was traveling eastbound when it lost control negotiating a corner. The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Taylor and two adult female occupants were not wearing seatbelts and all three were ejected from the vehicle.

Taylor succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The two females were transported to local hospitals by helicopter. All three are Blackfoot residents.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

This is the fifth car crash fatality on the Fort Hall Reservation this week. Four people were killed in a crash between a car and a potato truck on Wednesday at the intersection of Rio Vista and Reservation roads.

