Local organization to honor first responders with 9/11 banquet

IDAHO FALLS – A local organization that aims to raise funds for first responders is holding a banquet to honor those who responded and lost their lives on 9/11.

Heroes Defense will be holding the 8th annual 9/11 Tribute Banquet on Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn from 5 – 10 pm.

“This event is really to try to bring awareness to our community around what 9/11 actually was, what it was like, what it means to our country and as well as the next generation, and what our first responders are being asked to do after 9/11,” says Heroes Defense co-founder Travis Snowder.

The organization began in 2015 after Snowder and other members of Heroes Defense decided to team up to “put a little horsepower” behind getting the community involved in supporting local first responders.

“Heroes Defense was built as a foundation to support and fill the gaps for first responders, and make sure that they are defended when needed,” says Snowder. “These guys traditionally are not people that speak well of themselves, they don’t brag, and yet they face pretty dangerous scenarios every day.”

The event will include a formal dinner, dessert auction, silent and live auction, and guest speakers from New York City, who acted as first responders during the 9/11 attacks.

“They’ve witnessed the before and after 9/11, and they faced what it was and saw it first hand,” says Snowder. “We bring them out from New York to share some of those experiences with our community, and also to connect them with our own first responders.”

In typical first responder, military mindset fashion, the members including Snowder, who works with the New York City Fire Department, and pays tribute to all responders who face challenges but then “get back to work.”

“Going back to work means a positive mindset around supporting our first responders, and we do that through a fun auction. We have a lot of sponsors that donate some amazing things to us, and we have a bunch of amazing community attendees who come and really pour out their hearts and participate in the auction to raise funds,” Says Snowder.

To register for the event and purchase tickets, visit the 9/11 Banquet registration website here.