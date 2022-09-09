Local teen with leukemia gifted cello and music lessons thanks to Make-A-Wish

The following is a news release and photo from Make-A-Wish.

BLACKFOOT — Bristol Myers Squibb has donated nearly $5 million in collaboration with Make-A-Wish, a commitment that translates to life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Since 2017, Bristol Myers Squibb’s generous charitable contributions have enabled hundreds of wish kids to experience wishes that deliver hope when it’s needed most.

Bethany, a resident of Blackfoot, was diagnosed with leukemia in March and although the doctors caught her illness early, she will undergo at least two years of chemotherapy and treatment. Bethany has proven resilient and easygoing in the face of leukemia.

“She is a bright spot in our days,” said her mother, Shelley.

An accomplished musician, Bethany can play the piano, violin, and ukulele, composes music on her computer and sings in choir. The school orchestra and her music teachers have played a large part in Bethany’s life.

Bethany wished for a professional-quality cello and one year’s worth of lessons so she would have something positive to focus on while she undergoes treatment. Wish mom Shelley says the cello wish has brought Bethany hope for a better future.

“A wish can be a turning point in the treatment and recovery of children with critical illnesses, and a much-needed source of hope and joy for their entire family,” said Janie Best President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho. “We are grateful for the relationship with Bristol Myers Squibb that understands the impact a diagnosis can have on families. Their support helps us continue to empower children to reclaim their childhood through the power of a wish.”

Make-A-Wish just released eye-opening results of a study about the impact of wishes on mental and emotional well-being for children facing trauma stemming from a critical illness. The study showed that 9 out of 10 wish parents and wish alumni believe the wish experience provided relief from traumatic stress.

In addition, the majority of medical professionals agreed that a wish increases a child’s compliance with care and can improve a child’s chance for survival. The results add to the growing research demonstrating how wish-fulfillment can be essential to a child’s medical outcomes.

“Bristol Myers Squibb is proud to once again support Make-A-Wish and their mission to grant life-changing wishes that provide hope to pediatric patients and their families.”, said Lee James, Vice President, U.S. Medical Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb.