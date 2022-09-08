Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.

The paper said on Sept. 9, 1913, Fritz Pfost was hauling peas from his home in Hibbard to St. Anthony when he was in an accident. Two sacks of peas slipped off his load, “carrying Pfost to the ground.”

“He fell with his head across the wheel track and both wheels passed over him,” the article explained. “The (wheels) ran over his neck and … over his chest. Death was instantaneous, as his neck was broken and his chest crushed.”

The load that passed over him weighed about 6,000 pounds.

“He was one of the first settlers, taking up his farm at Hibbard many years ago,” the local paper said. “His reputation for industry and neighborliness was proverbial. He will be remembered as a useful citizen and an excellent example (of) a good man.”

Pfost, who was born in Germany, left behind his wife and seven children.

1926-1950

SALMON — Lightning caused 14 fires to start in the Salmon Forest, the Salmon Recorder Herald said on Sept. 6, 1944.

“As if to have one last vicious fling before its season was ended, the lightning lashed out over the Salmon Forest on the evening of Aug. 31 and the morning of Sept. 1,” the Salmon Recorder Herald mentioned.

The fire that grew to be the largest was 100 acres in size.

“Men were hurriedly dispatched to all fires,” the article reads. “Then, only a few hours later, the rain came and where it wasn’t raining, it was snowing. … As much as one inch of rain fell in some places.”

The 14 fires raised the total of the forest’s fires in 1944 to 51 fires and 229 acres burned.

“Thanks to a thoughtful and careful public, only one of these fires has been caused by man,” the paper added.

1951-1975

PRESTON — Vandals were damaging the Preston Cemetery, the Preston Citizen announced to the community on Sept. 10, 1959.

James B. McQueen of the Preston Cemetery maintenance district was “very discouraged about the actions and mental processes of some people.” McQueen called the vandalism a “disgrace.”

“It’s getting worse,” he said. “We wanted the cemetery always to be open to those who desire to visit graves of loved ones or friends but we were forced to install metal gates and lock them, particularly at night.”

“Some simple-minded hoodlum” smashed the previous gates down with a car, the paper noted. McQueen said cars were driven over graves, headstones knocked down and the cemetery was used as a “petting park.”

McQueen asked there be a “little more respect” for the cemetery and anyone who saw vandalism going on there, to report it immediately.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A train derailment spilled phosphate ore in Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal reported on Sept. 7, 1976.

A 68-car train was in the process of hauling the raw phosphate to a processing plant in Montana when the derailment happened. A total of 19 Union Pacific cars were “badly battered” as a result.

Scott Parkin, who lived near where the derailment happened, was watching television when the train “started crumpling like an accordion.”

“I heard the (air) brakes ‘dynamite’ and knew they should have set up, but the cars kept coasting,” Parkin said at the scene. “When I looked out, I saw the forward cars piling up.”

At the time of the article’s publication, it was still unclear exactly what happened. Estimated damage was also unknown but K.J. Hennessey, assistant division superintendent, said “it’ll be substantial.”

About a quarter mile of track was torn up. Some cars were going to be scrapped and unsalvageable phosphate was going to be purchased by Union Pacific, Hennessey mentioned. Each car carried 100 tons.