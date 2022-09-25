Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary

BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation.

Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.

Herrera was connected to a Jan. 14 theft at a Shelley job site after he had already been arrested for a similar crime in Pocatello. Herrera, and his co-defendant 21-year-old Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, were arrested in Pocatello on Jan. 15 when Pocatello police officers found them in possession of more than $20,000 worth of tools believed to be stolen.

Officers connected some of those tools to job sites in Pocatello while other tools were connected to the Shelley theft.

After reaching a plea agreement in Bannock County that saw him sentenced to five years of felony probation, Herrera reached an a seperate plea agreement with the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to the probation, which will run concurrently with his probation in Bannock County, Herrera has been ordered to pay $1,805.50 in fees and fines to Bingham County.

Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca | Bannock County Jail

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Garcia Baca, who failed to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on June 27 after receiving five years of probation for his Bannock County charges.