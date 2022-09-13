Pocatello man pleads guilty to battery on an officer

POCATELLO — A man accused of attempting to strike an officer has reached a plea agreement.

Michael James Archer, 27, has entered a guilty plea for a felony charge of battery on an officer, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed two misdemeanor counts for possessing a legend drug without a prescription.

Archer was arrested in July after Pocatello police received calls reporting his aggression toward a bartender in a Pocatello bar. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Archer had been involved in a physical altercation with a bartender and a bar patron. The officers found Archer yelling at two people inside the bar.

When they attempted to defuse the altercation, Archer tried to punch an officer twice.

As he resisted, Archer told the officers, “shoot me.” The officers tased Archer and placed him in handcuffs.

During a search, Archer was found in possession of a pill bottle that did not belong to him. Officers found two prescription medications — an antibacterial and a pain med — inside the bottle.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution has agreed to recommend probation, according to court documents.

Archer is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before District Judge Robert Naftz on Oct. 17.