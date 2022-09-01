Police identify man shot and killed at motel

CHUBBUCK – Police have identified the Chubbuck man killed in a late night shooting Thursday at a Chubbuck motel.

John Walker, 49, died after being shot at the Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue.

“The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one,” a Chubbuck police news release said.

Teshombee Qamayne Lang, 31, was arrested in connection to the shooting and is charged with manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in the Bannock County Jail.