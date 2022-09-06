Police looking for leads after gaming store is burglarized

IDAHO FALLS – There have been no solid leads to identify three suspects who burglarized Backlight Gamez in July.

Just two weeks before the burglary at Planet Doom, the owner of Backlight Gamez says her store was also burglarized, and $3,000 worth of gaming equipment and merchandise was taken.

Backlight Gamez is on 540 2nd Street in Idaho Falls, around the corner from Planet Doom.

The owner says two Playstation 4s, a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 64 accessories, an Xbox One X, an Oculus Quest (VR) 2 headset and all of its accessories were stolen.

Backlight Gamez has been open less than a year, with their first anniversary coming up in December. Since the burglary, the owners have been struggling to keep the doors open.

One of the unidentified suspects in the burglary. | Courtesy photo

The owner does not think that this burglary was connected to the Planet Doom incident but says it’s a possibility.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities or other information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department by calling (208) 529-1200 or East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Click here.