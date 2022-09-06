Proposed ordinance would require bear-resistant garbage containers in Island Park

ISLAND PARK – A proposal to require Island Park residents to have bear-resistant garbage containers is being discussed in Fremont County.

The proposal was presented before the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Island Park Mayor Michael Bogden, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, Teri Ehresman with the Involved Property Owners of Island Park, and members of the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance and the Idaho Fish and Game.

During the meeting, both Bogden and Ehresman cited numerous instances of increased bear activity on private property due to trash and food being easily accessible.

Caitlyn Wanner with the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance noted an increase in the number of food habituated bears and an increased number of bears crossing the highway near residential areas due to unsecured garbage cans.

This proposal comes after several years of community discussion on the matter. The ordinance notes human-bear conflicts can be reduced by changing human behavior related to garbage disposal and hanging of bird feeders.

The Involved Property Owners of Island Park launched an online petition this spring after five grizzly bears were euthanized in May. A black bear was euthanized at Stoddard Creek Campground a few weeks later. All these were due to bears becoming food-conditioned to human trash and a danger to humans.

The petition quickly gathered over 400 signatures and a group of Island Park residents went to work on drafting an ordinance designed to benefit residents and visitors to Fremont County by decreasing bear conflicts and protecting people and property.

County commissioners voiced support for the measure, but had several questions about enforcement.

Humphries explained that constant turnover due to short-term renters poses a challenge in making sure people are informed and educated about the issue.

One commissioner said that in order for the ordinance to have teeth, fines would need to be imposed. Fines were not included in the proposal.

Ultimately, Humphries suggested the responsibility lie with the property owners. His idea is to provide a written warning on the first offense and a ticket on the second offense. Commissioners made recommendations on the fine amount.

No final decision was reached at the meeting, pending further discussion. A public hearing will be held in the near future but a specific date has not been determined.

A similar ordinance exists in Teton County, Idaho.

READ A DRAFT OF THE ORDINANCE HERE.