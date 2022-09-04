Rock blasting project will resume in Ashton this week, traffic delays may occur

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

ASHTON – Beginning Wednesday, September 7, the next phase of the U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 47 project at Ashton will begin.

The contractor will periodically be blasting rock that is under the road between September 7 and September 13. The blasting will occur in the construction area and drivers should anticipate longer than normal delays.

In addition, there will be a change in the traffic pattern to accommodate work at the intersection. Highway 47 traffic will be shifted onto the north side of the road with the south side closed for construction. Highway 20 and Highway 47 will remain open to traffic in all directions.

Drivers should take care to watch for equipment and workmen, follow all signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

Questions and concerns can be directed to HK Contractors office at (208) 523-6600.