Sheriff: Grace High School students charged following alleged hazing incidents

GRACE (Idaho Ed News) — Authorities have filed multiple misdemeanor charges following alleged hazing incidents involving students at Grace High School, Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey told Idaho Education News Tuesday.

Mabey offered few details about two purported incidents involving four students, but confirmed that the ordeals took place earlier this school year, on school grounds and during “school activities.” It’s unclear if the incidents happened during or after school hours.

Following an investigation from Mabey’s office, one alleged “perpetrator” faces separate misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and hazing, said Mabey, adding that the sexual battery charge was not “egregious in nature.” The two other students allegedly involved each face a misdemeanor hazing charge.

Go here for the state’s definition of misdemeanor sexual battery and here for its definition of misdemeanor hazing.

The ordeal involved one alleged victim, also a student at the school, Mabey added. All students involved are minors.

Grace School District Superintendent Jason Moss on Tuesday did not directly address the allegations or charges, but told EdNews that the district takes allegations of hazing seriously.

“If we are made aware of any allegations, we respond immediately in accordance with district policies,” Moss said.

Go here for a copy of the district’s hazing policy.

Idaho Education News has requested from Mabey’s office all available public documents tied to the alleged incidents. All related criminal charges will be handled in the juvenile court system, said Mabey.

Grace is located in southeast Idaho, about 55 miles southeast of Pocatello.