Trooper directing traffic critically injured after being hit by car

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

JEROME — Early Thursday morning, a trooper directing traffic was struck by a vehicle and injured.

At about 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on westbound I-84 in Jerome County. While providing traffic control, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The sergeant, who was critically injured, was provided immediate aid and flown by Air St Luke’s to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. There are no current updates on his medical status.

The driver of the passing vehicle that struck the sergeant remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. As the collision occurred within city limits, the Jerome Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation.

Eastbound I-84 was closed to traffic for about three and a half hours while detectives investigate the scene, but it is now open to traffic.