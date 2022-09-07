Victor mom who fled with child to Alabama pleads guilty to custodial interference

DRIGGS — A woman who fled the state with her toddler and refused to comply with a court-ordered custody agreement pleaded guilty to felony custodial interference Tuesday.

Sarah Stanley admitted guilt as part of a plea agreement in exchange for a misdemeanor contempt of court charge being dropped.

Stanley’s 3-year-old son River was at the heart of a dispute between her and the child’s father, Lee Jennings. They shared custody in 2021, but Jennings said Stanley never let him see their son. Jennings was awarded full legal custody of the child in February, but Stanley refused to say where she was and did not turn River over to his dad.

She told EastIdahoNews.com in March that she was hiding from authorities at a safe house operated by the Walking for the Forgotten Ministry.

Law enforcement found Stanley and River in Moulton, Alabama on April 29. She was arrested, and Jennings took custody of River.

The plea agreement was made with Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake, who was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case. Blake recommended District Judge Steven Boyce withhold judgment, meaning if Stanley successfully completes three years of probation, the case can be retroactively dismissed.

The agreement also stipulates that Stanley can have no contact with Jennings, gets credit for time served in Idaho and Alabama and her fines are suspended. The agreement is non-binding, meaning if Boyce does not agree to the stipulations, Stanley can withdraw her guilty plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

A civil contempt of court case involving Stanley is still pending and set for a jury trial in October.