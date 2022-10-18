18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced, bringing total to 300

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — During the final session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ general conference on Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson announced 18 new temples to be built around the world.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:

Busan, Korea

Naga, Philippines

Santiago, Philippines

Eket, Nigeria

Chiclayo, Peru

Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina

Londrina, Brazil

Riberão Prêto, Brazil

Huehuetenango, Guatemala

Jacksonville, Florida

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Prosper, Texas

Lone Mountain, Nevada

Tacoma, Washington

Cuernavaca, Mexico

Pachuca, Mexico

Toluca, Mexico

Tula, Mexico

With these temples, there are now 300 temples announced, under construction or renovation, or dedicated around the world. There are 168 temples currently operating, 53 new temples are under construction and 54 that are currently being designed or are in a pre-construction phase, President Nelson said. Four more temples are being renovated and three are awaiting dedication.

President Nelson said the four temples announced in the Mexico City area are part of an effort to build temples in large metropolitan areas where it is more challenging to travel.

Up to this point, President Nelson has announced 118 of the 300 temples.

Prior to announcing the new temples, President Nelson shared a piece of the new Book of Mormon videos series being produced by the church, in the clip, Jesus Christ came to visit the people of ancient America at the temple. President Nelson said this location is significant.

“It is his house. It is filled with his power. Let us never lose sight of what the Lord is doing for us now. He is making his temples more accessible. He is accelerating the pace at which we are building temples. He is increasing our ability to help gather Israel. He is also making it easier for each of us to become spiritually refined,” President Nelson said.

The prophet promised members that more time spent at the temple will bless their lives more than anything else can, and encouraged people to focus on the temple more than they have before.