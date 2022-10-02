Construction project may delay traffic on Idaho Falls street this week

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Crown Utilities, LLC will be doing utility work on 17th Street in Idaho Falls next week.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane.

The work begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 between Woodruff Avenue and St. Clair Road. The anticipated completion date is Wednesday, Oct. 5, barring unforeseen conditions, and work will stop by 3:30 p.m. each day.

The work is necessary to prepare for the 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue intersection improvement project slated for the spring of 2023.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Crown Utilities at (208) 960-8000.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project, look at the interactive map here.