TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
58°
overcast clouds
humidity: 48%
wind: 6mph SSW
H 57 • L 55
Submit a name to Secret Santa

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah

Posted:  | 
Updated:

F-35
An F-35 fighter. | Courtesy US Air Force

LAYTON (KSL) — An F-35 fighter crashed at Hill Air Force Base on Wednesday.

The jet crashed at the north end of the runway, according to a tweet from the 388th Fighter Wing, which operates out of Hill Air Force Base.

Officials say the pilot ejected and emergency crews are responding. A spokesman for the 388th Fighter Wing said they believe the pilot is OK but have yet to confirm the pilot’s condition.

This story will be updated.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION
Share This