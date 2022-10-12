Freeze warning issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — A freeze warning has been issued for a large section of eastern Idaho.

The warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

National Weather Service officials say temperatures will drop to between 28 and 32 degrees, with some areas dropping into the mid-20s.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, sensitive vegetation and possibly do damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Officials advise the public to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

