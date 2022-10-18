Home video captures early morning car explosion

IDAHO FALLS – Home security footage caught what appears to be a large car fire early Tuesday morning in Idaho Falls.

A neighbor caught the fire on a home security camera on North Adam Drive between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. The video shows two people walking up to a car and kneeling by the front left tire before the car bursts into flames.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Bryan Lovell says a deputy was driving by Adam Drive during the early morning hours and noticed the fire.

After calling the fire department, the deputy contacted the owner of the car to alert them about the situation, according to Lovell.

The car was totaled, but the fire was put out before any buildings were threatened.

If you know anything, please contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 529-1200. Anyone with information can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.