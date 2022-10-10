Local man allegedly admits to engaging in sex acts, providing meth to teen

IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly admitting to engaging in sex acts with a 17-year-old girl and providing her with methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, a 17-year-old girl was reported as a runaway by her grandmother back in June. The teen was located several days later in Idaho Falls, and when she was found, she was wearing clothing that did not belong to her. She had little memory of what had happened to her over the four days when she was missing, according to court documents.

In an interview, the victim told police that she remembered being with a coworker named “Travis” who gave her clothing and a phone. On her phone, there was a video of her performing sexual acts on the man, later identified as Travis Chapman.

She told police that he had taken her to multiple locations and given her drugs and alcohol. He had also changed her clothing for her.

The officer interviewed Chapman, and he confessed to multiple sex acts with the teen between June 9 and June 12. He confessed that he recorded the acts with his cellphone, according to documents.

“Travis confessed to providing meth to (the victim) on multiple occasions and taking her to different addresses and locations around Idaho Falls, Bonneville County area,” documents said.

Police seized Chapman’s phone, and multiple sexually exploitative videos and images of the victim were found on his phone.

In documents, officers determined Chapman committed rape on three different occasions.

Chapman has been charged with five felonies, including three counts of sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child 16 to 17 years of age, possession of child sexually exploitative material and delivery of a controlled substance. He was additionally charged with a misdemeanor for providing shelter to a runaway.

Chapman’s bond was set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse. A no-contact order has been issued between him and the victim.

Chapman has another recent case against him that EastIdahoNews.com reported on back in September.

In that case, Chapman allegedly hit and choked a woman while a baby was in the car. The incident happened near Freeman park. He also has a preliminary hearing for the case on Oct. 19.