New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway.

ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car was traveling northbound on Hitt Road/25th East and went into the intersection on a green light. The male driver, who has not been identified, made a right turn toward Pony Express Car Wash but failed to stay in his lane.

Another car, driven by Sarah Meyer, 45, of Idaho Falls, had just left the car wash and was stopped at the intersection on a red light.

The car driven by the man hit the driver’s side of Meyer’s car pushing it toward a power pole. His vehicle flipped onto its roof.

RELATED | Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash

Courtesy Danielle Petersen

Meyer died at the scene. The male driver was rescued from his car with the help of bystanders and taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

Higley says speed was not a factor in the crash and drugs and alcohol were not involved. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Funeral services for Meyer will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. at the Iona South Stake Center at 4440 High Grove Road in Idaho Falls. More details are available here.