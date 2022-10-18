Old Dominion announces concert in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Current CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year and Album of the Year nominees Old Dominion announced their upcoming No Bad Vibes Tour is set to kick off in spring 2023. They will be making a stop at Hero Arena inside the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls for a show on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tickets will go on sale to the public Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The surprise announcement was made to a capacity crowd at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance. Old Dominion, who got their start as regulars on the Whiskey Jam stage, was joined by rising country stars and Whiskey Jam favorites Shawn Austin, Greylan James, Kassi Ashton and Frank Ray. All these acts will be joining Old Dominion in a first of its kind opportunity with Whiskey Jam to be the opening act support partner. Fans will get to see Ray, Ashton & James on all U.S. dates, and Ray, Austin along with Steven Lee Olson on all Canadian dates.

The Multi-Platinum selling, chart-topping band has previously surprised fans at intimate venues in cities across the US as part of their exclusive pop-up show series. The free shows were a gift from the band to their fans who they have missed performing for amid the pandemic.

Old Dominion’s headlining tour announcement follows a massively successful run on superstar Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now 2022 Tour, which included 23 stadium shows this summer. Fans can catch the reigning 4X CMA Vocal Group of the Year and 5X ACM Group of the Year on their 30 date-run which kicks off Jan. 19 at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN and runs through July 30.

Speaking about the tour, front man Matthew Ramsey said “At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy. They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. local time.

In addition to their packed touring schedule, Old Dominion has been writing and recording new music which they have teased on their TikTok page. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new tunes from the band that will be released in the coming months. Their last album, Time, Tequila and Therapy, was released in 2021 and debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and is now nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.