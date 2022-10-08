Pocatello man faces 11 charges involving child porn

POCATELLO — A man who was arrested by members of a state task force has been charged with 11 felonies involving the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Hector Gabriel Aguayo, 30, faces one count of distribution of sexually exploitative material and 10 counts of possessing sexually exploitative material, court records show.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip on Sept. 25, according to an affidavit of probable cause. That tip claimed Aguayo was storing pornographic images and videos on a tablet, and that he had access to children.

A member of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the organization the tipster originally contacted, requested that the tipster take the tablet to local police.

On Sept. 27, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy and task force forensic analyst obtained a warrant to search the tablet.

During the search, “hundreds of images and videos of (child sexual abuse material) were found on Aguayo’s” tablet, the affidavit says. “The process of completing the analysis of the (tablet) will take longer due to the quantity of the media files.”

Media found includes videos of rape and bondage, some of which included infant victims, the affidavit says.

The forensic analysis also discovered that, on Sept. 14, Aguayo sent 10 media files to another person via a multi-platform messaging app.

Conversations with other users on the app show Aguayo discussing sexual contact with children, the affidavit says.

When Aguayo was arrested and questioned, he admitted to having a profile on the app matching the username found during the analysis.

Though Aguayo has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Aguayo could face up to 130 years in prison.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson on Nov. 2.